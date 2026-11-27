West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav would not offer any “winnable” seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh as part of the ongoing seat-sharing discussions for the 2027 assembly polls. Commenting on the talks between the two parties, Ghosh claimed that the Congress would only be offered constituencies where the BJP was expected to win and would have no option but to accept them.

“Akhilesh Yadav will not give any ‘winnable’ seats to the Congress, whether he offers 25 or 50. He will only offer seats where the BJP is set to win, and the Congress will have no choice but to accept them,” he said. Speaking on the reported differences within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Ghosh alleged that the party was facing divisions from the Legislative Assembly to the grassroots level.

“There is now a rift within the party. The TMC has split in the Legislative Assembly; the division has permeated down to the grassroots level,” he said. He also claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was facing multiple cases and that members of his own family were filing cases against him. The minister further alleged that the situation was a result of the misuse of political power.

“Abhishek Banerjee faces multiple cases... Today, even members of his own family are filing cases against him... This is what happens when power is misused in politics,’ Ghosh said. On the question of who would occupy the Opposition benches, Ghosh said the decision would depend on which faction could demonstrate a majority and that the matter would have to be taken to the Election Commission.

“As for who will sit on the Opposition benches, that will be determined by whichever side can demonstrate a majority. This is not in our hands... They will have to approach the Election Commission,” he said. On two bills scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha, the minister said Parliament’s purpose was to pass laws and that necessary reforms should be implemented promptly for societal progress.

"Many bills will be introduced. The very purpose of the Lok Sabha is to pass laws. Steps necessary for the progress of society must be taken, and reforms should be implemented promptly,” he said. He noted that the Constitution had been amended several times and said further amendments could be made if required. Ghosh expressed confidence that the PM Modi government would implement the proposed measures.

“Just as the Constitution has been amended hundreds of times, further amendments, if required, will continue to take place. The government has the willpower to take certain steps that are currently being pursued and which have not been taken before, and I believe the Modi government will see this through,” Ghosh added. (ANI)