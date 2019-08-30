International Development News
Development News Edition
EU will not budge if it thinks Brexit can be stopped - PM Johnson

Reuters London
Updated: 30-08-2019 17:20 IST
The European Union will not give Britain the divorce deal it wants if it believes that Brexit can be stopped, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

Three separate legal cases have been lodged against Johnson and parliament returns from its summer break on Tuesday with opposition lawmakers vowing to either bring down the government or force it to ask Brussels for a Brexit delay.

"I'm afraid that the more our friends and partners think, at the back of their minds, that Brexit could be stopped, that the UK could be kept in by parliament, the less likely they are to give us the deal that we need," Johnson told Sky News.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
