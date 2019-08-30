Case of murder should be lodged in Kota custodial death: BJP

BJP leaders in Rajasthan on Friday demanded that a case of murder be registered in connection with the death of a man in police custody in Kota. Earlier this week, a station house officer was suspended and 21 other police personnel posted at the Mahavir Nagar police station were sent to the Police Lines in Kota following the death of Hanuman Koli on August 23.

Police had said that Koli died at a hospital where he was admitted after he complained of uneasiness. Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, who met Director General of Police Bhupendra Singh along with others from the BJP, said a case under sections of murder against the accused police personnel must be lodged.

The BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum to the DGP. Kataria said that an inquiry committee was constituted by the BJP and it was led by legislators Madan Dilawar and Vasudev Devnani.

The committee went to Kota and presented its report after taking information from the man's family, police station and others, he said. Kataria demanded that police take action based on the committee's report immediately or the BJP will launch a movement for it.

In view of the financial situation of the family, the organisation has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, Dilawar and Devnani said. Kataria demanded that the case be investigated outside Kota district by an officer of divisional commissioner rank. Deputy Leader of Opposition in the assembly Rajendra Rathore targeted the state government over a demolition drive in Nagaur and alleged that since the Congress formed government in the state, it has done nothing to get people justice. PTI AG ANB

