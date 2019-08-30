Trump will host Kuwait's ruling emir at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, at the White House on Sept. 12, a spokeswoman for the president said on Friday.

The pair is expected to discuss "regional developments, bilateral security cooperation, and counterterrorism issues," White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

