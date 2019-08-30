International Development News
Trump says U.S. not involved in Iran satellite launch failure

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 30-08-2019 23:29 IST
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States was not involved with a failed Iranian rocket launch, and he wished Tehran luck at finding out what went wrong.

"The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran," Trump said on Twitter.

The rocket exploded on its launch pad at a space center in northern Iran on Thursday, an Iranian official said. A U.S. official also said Iran suffered a satellite launch failure.

