International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump says decision on Florida evacuation will likely be made Sunday

Reuters Florida
Updated: 31-08-2019 03:52 IST
Trump says decision on Florida evacuation will likely be made Sunday

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the decision whether to order some residents of Florida to evacuate likely would be made on Sunday as the state braces for Hurricane Dorian.

The storm has alarmed forecasters who worry parts of Florida will be walloped by strong winds, a storm surge and heavy rain for an extended period when it makes landfall early next week.

Also Read: Donald Trump becomes grandfather for 10th time

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019