Govt busy with Kashmir, Pak as economy slows dowm: Chavan

Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said no one is keeping an eye on the economy as the Centre is focussing on Kashmir, Article 370 and Pakistan. He questioned the Union government's plans to make the country a USD 5 trillion economy when the GDP growth rate had slipped to a low of 5 percent for the quarter ending June.

"The growth rate falling to 5 percent is shocking. If you go through the last five quarters, last year this time, it was 8 percent and then it fell to 7 percent, then to 6.6 percent, further going down to 5.8 and now eventually 5 percent. The fall is rapid," he said.

"Let the economic adviser answer the question that if your growth rate is five percent, when will you reach the goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy," he asked. The senior Congress leader also said that the surplus amount taken from RBI is "unprecedented".

"It will affect the strength of RBI. It will affect its international reputation. It will affect the ability of the RBI to intervene in a crisis situation," he said. "The principal secretary (Nripendra Misra) of the PM resigned. No good person is staying and the finance minister is clueless," he claimed...

