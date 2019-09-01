Shah questions Sharad Pawar's contribution for Maha farmers

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday questionned NCP president Sharad Pawar's "contribution" in providing financial aid to farmers in Maharashtra when he was a minister in the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre. Shah was in the south Maharashtra city to attend a rally on the occasion of culmination of the second leg of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' launched on August 1 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"I appeal to Sharad Pawar to disclose the works..and the funds he had brought for Maharashtra when he was in power," Shah said. Pawar had served as Agriculture Minister in the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Hitting back at the Opposition for questionning the BJP's intention behind organising the 'yatra', Shah said the saffron party is of the view that it should share details of the development works with the common people. "Pawar should call a press conference and give the details of how much financial help he had given so far to Maharashtra," Shah said.

"In the 13th Finance Commission, Pawar could bring only Rs 1.15 lakh crore to Maharashtra as against Narendra Modi government, which had given Rs 2.86 lakh crore. It is more than two-and-a-half times of assistance that Pawar had brought for Maharashtra," he said..

