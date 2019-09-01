Telangana CM greets governor-designate Tamilisai Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday congratulated Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan on her appointment as the governor of the state. The Chief Minister spoke to Tamilisai (58) over the phone and greeted her, an official press release here said.

She was president of the Tamil Nadu BJP. He also called on the outgoing governor ESL Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan, it said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on his appointment as Himachal Pradesh Governor, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)