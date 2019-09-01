New EVP launched at West Bengal CEO's office

The new Electors Verification Programme (EVP) which seeks to update electoral rolls through crowd sourcing was launched at the office of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, here on Sunday. A CEO's office statement said here, CEO Aariz Aftab launched the EVP programme in the city, while district election officers did it in the districts.

Under the EVP, a voter from each family will get a username and password, allowing a person to upload all documents related to electoral registration. The EVP will remain in operation up to October 15.

