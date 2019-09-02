Rebel UK lawmakers aim to pass anti no-deal Brexit legislation over a few hours- BuzzFeed

International Development News
Reuters London
Updated: 02-09-2019 14:50 IST
British lawmakers aiming to stop a no-deal Brexit are hoping to pass legislation over just a few hours once parliament has returned, BuzzFeed reported on Monday, citing a draft version of a parliamentary motion.

BuzzFeed said rebel lawmakers are divided over whether to pass the legislation on Tuesday or over two days on Tuesday and Wednesday. Parliament returns from its summer break on Tuesday.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
