Election of Pondy Deputy Speaker on September 5

Speaker of the Puducherry assembly V P Sivakolundhu on Tuesday announced the election of the deputy speaker would be held on September 5. Sivakolundhu made the announcement during the general debate on budget in the House.

When the opposition AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan wanted to know the modalities of the election the Speaker told him that `the election would take place in keeping with statutory provision governing the election`. The post of Deputy Speaker fell vacant after Sivakolundhu was elected unopposed to the post of Speaker on June 3.

The necessity to fill the Speaker's post arose after Congress leader V Vaithilingam who had held the post was elected to the Lok Sabha..

