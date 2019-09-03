Gehlot invites Rajasthan governor for tea

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, who has completed his five-year tenure, has been invited for tea by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday evening. "The CM invited the governor for high tea, which was accepted by the governor," a press release from the Raj Bhawan said. "The governor will attend the high-tea function at the chief minister's residence."

Singh is scheduled to leave for Lucknow next Monday. He had assumed office on September 4, 2014. Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra will now assume office of the Rajasthan governor after his appointment by President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI SDA

