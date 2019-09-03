VP Naidu attends prayer meeting held in memory of late Arun Jaitley

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu attended a prayer meeting held in memory of Late Shri Arun Jaitley, the former Union Finance Minister, in New Delhi today and paid his respects.

Shri. Naidu took to social media to pay tributes to Late Shri Arun Jaitley and said that Shri Jaitley was a close associate and a dear friend. "Jaitley ji will forever be remembered as one of the most prominent architects of India's socio-economic resurgence", he said.

The Vice President said that Shri Arun Jaitley was an outstanding Parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator and a statesman of impeccable integrity. "He distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union Minister", he added.

Referring to Shri Jaitley's vast repertoire of knowledge and his grasp of both national and international issues, Shri Naidu said that he would be missed by one and all for the hallmark perspectives he used to present on all major issues, enriching public and parliamentary discourse.

Observing that Shri Arun Jaitely epitomized versatility and was a multi-faceted genius, the Vice President said that he possessed remarkable clarity of thought and conviction. "He was a communicator par excellence and would articulate the most of complex issues in a simple manner", he added.

The Vice President said that Shri Arun Jaitley has left an indelible mark on the canvas of India's history and expressed hope that his life and legacy would inspire many more to take up the noble pursuit of serving the nation with dedication and selflessness.

The Union Minister for Home Affairs Shri Amit Shah and a number of other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

The Vice President also attended a condolence meeting for Late Shri Jaipal Reddy and paid his tributes to the leader.

He said that Shri Jaipal Reddy was an intellectual giant and a great orator and added that he was always forthright in his views.

Referring to Shri Reddy's stellar performance as a student at the Osmania University, the Vice President said that he was erudite and scholarly, who possessed an in-depth knowledge on matters mundane as well as philosophical. "He made a mark right from his student days and was able to hold the attention of the audience on any subject—be it national or international", he added.

Recalling that Shri Reddy and he were fellow-travelers for a considerable period in the politics of united Andhra Pradesh, the Vice President said that he was a friendly guide.

Highlighting Shri Reddy's mastery over the languages – English as well Telugu, Shri Naidu said that he was a brilliant Parliamentarian whose speeches were laced with wit, sarcasm, and humor.

Stating that he was a man of integrity and never compromised on his principles, the Vice President said that Shri Reddy always held on firmly to his moral and political values. "He had brought name and fame to every position he had held without ever compromising on his fundamental beliefs", he added.

Lauding Shri Reddy's spirit, Shri Naidu said that through his words, deeds and accomplishments, he epitomized the real meaning of "differently-abled" and proved himself to be "extraordinarily-abled". He added that Shri Reddy's life was a saga of an irrepressible creative spirit that transcended all obstacles to soar to great heights.

The Vice President said that Shri Reddy's life should become a role model for other politicians and added that he was an upright person and a man of integrity who dedicated his life in the service of common people. "Shri Jaipal Reddy was a gentleman-politician and known for his qualities of head and heart", he added.

The former Prime Minister, Shri Manmohan Singh and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)