New Iran cut in nuclear commitments 'today or tomorrow': Rouhani

Tehran, Sep 4 (AFP) President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran will announce a new step in scaling back its nuclear commitments within two days despite a diplomatic push for relief from US sanctions.

"I don't think that... we will reach a deal so we'll take the third step and we will announce the details today or tomorrow," Rouhani was quoted as saying on the presidency website. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)