International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

New Iran cut in nuclear commitments 'today or tomorrow': Rouhani

PTI Tehran
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:12 IST
New Iran cut in nuclear commitments 'today or tomorrow': Rouhani

Tehran, Sep 4 (AFP) President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran will announce a new step in scaling back its nuclear commitments within two days despite a diplomatic push for relief from US sanctions.

"I don't think that... we will reach a deal so we'll take the third step and we will announce the details today or tomorrow," Rouhani was quoted as saying on the presidency website. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON :

Hassan Rouhani

Iran

Tehran

COUNTRY : Iran
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019