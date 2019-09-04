British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told opposition parties on Wednesday Labour would not fall for "Boris Johnson's tricks" and would not support a new election until he is confident that the threat of a no deal Brexit has been removed. Corbyn, who says he wants a new election, hosted opposition parties as part of a series of meetings to try to thwart what many of them see as Prime Minister Johnson's bid to lead Britain out of the European Union without a deal on Oct. 31.

"Jeremy made clear that Labour wants a general election, and soon, but that we will not fall for Boris Johnson's tricks," his office said in a statement. "He said Labour will not support a general election until we are confident that the threat of no deal has been removed."

