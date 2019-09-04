International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Labour wants no-deal bill implemented before UK election - Reynolds says

Reuters London
Updated: 04-09-2019 19:04 IST
Labour wants no-deal bill implemented before UK election - Reynolds says

Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's opposition Labour Party wants a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit to be implemented before there can be an election, junior finance spokesman Jonathan Reynolds said.

"If we are going to make sure we have successfully taken no-deal away from where we might end up that has to be implemented in full - and if we didn't do that the risk would clearly be that the prime minister would simply be in charge of the process and get to that position by default," Reynolds told BBC TV.

Also Read: UK Labour Party to seek Brexit extension in Parliament

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019