Rahul Gandhi condoles death of people in factory blast in Punjab

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 22:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 23 people in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab.

Twenty-seven people were injured in the blast in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. The blast took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area.

"I am heartbroken by the blast in firecracker factory in Batala. I express my condolence to the families of the victims who lost their lives and I wish for speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident," he tweeted.

COUNTRY : India
