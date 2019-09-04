Rahul Gandhi condoles death of people in factory blast in Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 23 people in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab.

Twenty-seven people were injured in the blast in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. The blast took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area.

"I am heartbroken by the blast in firecracker factory in Batala. I express my condolence to the families of the victims who lost their lives and I wish for speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident," he tweeted.

