Puducherry: Balan set to become deputy speaker

The ruling Congress party legislator Balan on Wednesday submitted his nomination for the post of deputy speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

ANI Puducherry
Updated: 05-09-2019 00:17 IST
Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Image Credit: ANI

He was the only one who filed his nomination papers for the vacant post of deputy speaker for which the deadline was 12 noon today in Puducherry.

As the deadline for filing the nomination expired at 12 noon, the nominee of the ruling party, Balan, is set to become the Deputy Speaker of the ruling party. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
