Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India would offer Russia a $1 billion credit line to help develop the Russian Far East.

Modi was speaking at an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 'Fit India Movement', says it is a step towards a healthy India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)