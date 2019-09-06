International Development News
U.S.'s Pence says UK should take no lectures as Brexit crisis rages

Reuters
Updated: 06-09-2019 00:34 IST
U.S.'s Pence says UK should take no lectures as Brexit crisis rages

Britain should take no lectures on how to conduct its affairs, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday during a visit to London as the crisis over the country's exit from the European Union intensifies.

"The truth is a people who created the greatest empire in history, who alone held off the Nazi menace for more than a year, people who have contributed more to the progress and civilisation of mankind than almost any other, need no lectures from anyone on how to conduct themselves in this critical hour of your history," Pence said in a speech.

