RPI(A) won't merge with BJP, want to fight 10 Maha seats:

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said there was no question of his RPI(A) merging with the ruling BJP. He claimed the two parties were in alliance on the basis of a common minimum programme.

Replying to a query on a possible merger, he said, "The RPI(A) will never merge with the BJP. We have come together on the basis of a common minimum programme." "The BJP's agenda is based on the Constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda is to take along all religions and castes to create an India inspired by the Constitution. That is why we are with the BJP," he claimed. Speaking on the upcoming Assembly polls, Athawale said his party wanted to contest 10 seats, adding that his candidates would not fight on the symbol of any other party.

On the AIMIM breaking its alliance talks with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Athawale said the latter would face more desertions in the days to come. He said the VBA would not get too many votes in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls..

