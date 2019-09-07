WB CM Banerjee lauds ISRO scientists for their hardwork

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday lauded the ISRO scientists for their hardwork for Chandrayaan-2. Taking to Twitter, she said, "We are proud of our scientists. The ISRO team worked hard for Chandrayaan-2. A befitting tribute to our founding fathers who envisioned India's place in the league of scientifically advanced nations far ahead of their times."

In another tweet, she said, "A testimony to the scientific temper they ingrained in us, and their unmatched caliber and dedication. My sincere gratitude and congratulations to ISRO. We are all with you. May you continue to make us proud." Earlier today, the ISRO announced that they had lost communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander, Vikram, minutes before its soft landing on the surface of the moon.

"This is Mission Control Centre. Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed," ISRO tweeted. The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

