Maha CM, Cong's Chavan condole Jethmalani's death

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief at the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani and said some of the cases he fought went on to become milestones. The noted jurist died at around 7:45 am on Sunday in his Delhi residence.

Jethmalani, who was not keeping well for the past few months, was 95. In a statement released here, Fadnavis said India had lost a proficient lawyer and minister, adding Jethmalani's career was noteworthy due to his mastery in criminal as well civil law.

"His work has created a special place for him. Some of the famous cases he fought have become milestones," he said. Fadnavis said his fight against Emergency imposed in 1975 would be remembered forever.

Senior Congress leader and former CM Ashok Chavan tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Former Union Minister and eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani. My condolences to the family." PTI ND BNM BNM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)