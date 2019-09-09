International Development News
MP: BJP man accused of beating up toll staff, video goes viral

PTI Indore
Updated: 09-09-2019 19:42 IST
A village-level BJP functionary allegedly beat up a toll employee on Indore-Ujjain road in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The fight was the result of a dispute over the toll amount, an official said.

"The incident took place last Saturday night. Accused Narendra Singh Pawar and his associate are absconding after a case was registered," a Banganga police station official said. He said Pawar is a BJP worker and is the husband of the sarpanch of Merkhedi village.

A video of the incident, showing Pawar enter the booth and beating up the toll staff, went viral on social media..

COUNTRY : India
