MP: BJP man accused of beating up toll staff, video goes viral

A village-level BJP functionary allegedly beat up a toll employee on Indore-Ujjain road in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The fight was the result of a dispute over the toll amount, an official said.

"The incident took place last Saturday night. Accused Narendra Singh Pawar and his associate are absconding after a case was registered," a Banganga police station official said. He said Pawar is a BJP worker and is the husband of the sarpanch of Merkhedi village.

A video of the incident, showing Pawar enter the booth and beating up the toll staff, went viral on social media..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)