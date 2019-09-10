International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he "cries wolf"

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 10-09-2019 00:12 IST
Iran's Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuclear claim, says he "cries wolf"

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran on Monday rejected a claim by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site and said he was seeking a pretext for war.

"The possessor of real nukes cries wolf," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet, a reference to Israel's own presumed nuclear arsenal.

Netanyahu said on Monday that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site in Abadeh in Iran but had destroyed the facility after learning it had been exposed.

Also Read: Iran's Press TV says Tehran rejects EU $15 bln loan offer

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019