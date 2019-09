Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hand former vice trade minister Isshu Sugawara the trade and industry portfolio and select Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura for the post of economy minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, NHK public broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

