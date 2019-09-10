Following are the top foreign stories at 1730 hours

FGN35 NEPAL-INDIA-2NDLD PIPELINE Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate South Asia's first petroleum products pipeline

Kathmandu/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the first ever cross-border petroleum pipeline in South Asia that will ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to landlocked Nepal to meet its energy demands at a lower cost. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN39 UNHRC-PAK-2NDLD KASHMIR Pakistan asks UNHRC to launch international investigation into situation in Kashmir

Geneva: Pakistan on Tuesday demanded an international investigation by the UN Human Rights Council into the situation in Kashmir and urged the world rights body not to remain "indifferent" after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

FGN20 TRUMP-INDIA-LD PAK Indo-Pak tensions 'less heated' now than 2 weeks ago: Trump

Washington: Tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir is "less heated" now than what was two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump has said, reiterating his offer to help the two South-Asian neighbours ease the situation, only if both of them want. By Lalit K Jha

FGN31 US-INDIAN-LD JUDGE President Trump nominates Indian-American as US district judge in Florida

Washington: President Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American Circuit Court Judge Anuraag Singhal as a federal judge in the US state of Florida. By Lalit K Jha

FGN38 CHINA-US-TALIBAN-TALKS China calls for continuation of Afghan peace talks

Beijing:Calling for the continuation of the Afghan peace talks, China on Tuesday urged both the US and the Taliban to let the "seed of peace" take root in Afghanistan after President Donald Trump declared the negotiations between the two sides as "dead."By K J M Varma.

FGN26 US-GOOGLE-LD PROBE 50 US states announce probe against Google's 'potential monopolistic behaviour'

Washington: A group of 50 US states have announced an investigation against Google's "potential monopolistic behaviour" and the Internet giant's dominance of the online advertising market.By Lalit K Jha

FGN19 CHINA-ALIBABA-LD MA Alibaba's Ma steps down as industry faces uncertainty

Beijing: Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma, who helped launch China's online retailing boom, stepped down as chairman of the world's biggest e-commerce company Tuesday at a time when its fast-changing industry faces uncertainty amid a US-Chinese tariff war.(AP)

FGN18 NKOREA-LD MISSILES North Korea fires 2 projectiles after offering talks with US

Seoul:North Korea launched two projectiles toward the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, hours after the North offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States but warned its dealings with Washington may end without new US proposals. (AP)

FGN34 US-RUSSIA-LD ESPIONAGE US extracted spy Putin's Kremlin: report

Washington: US agents extracted a high-level Russian government source who had confirmed Vladimir Putin's direct role in interfering in the 2016 presidential election, American media reported.(AFP) RUP

