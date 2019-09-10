TRS MLA denies being unhappy over cabinet expansion

TRS MLA and former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah on Tuesday dismissed reports that he has expressed dissatisfaction over the Madiga community not getting proper representation in the state cabinet. "I have the blessings of KCR from being deputy chief minister till today...As Chief Minister, he would have his obligations. Everybody cannot be given (a chance) at once.

I hope all the Madiga children in Telangana would get justice. KCR said you will get an opportunity befitting your stature, he told reporters here. Media reports claimed that Rajaiah,during an informal chat with mediapersons on Monday,had expressed discontent over the cabinet expansion.

The reports also claimed that senior TRS leader and former home minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy has also expressed disappointment over being ignored in the cabinet expansion. Another TRS MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, who had joined TRS from Congress, also dismissed reports that he voiced disappointment with the cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao, in a statement, said the report in the social media that about nine TRS MLAs joining BJP in the presence of its national president is purely speculative and not factual. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expanded his 12-member cabinet on Sunday, inducting six ministers..

