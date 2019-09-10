Rocket siren, warning of attack from Gaza, forces Netanyahu off stage at campaign rally - Israeli TV

Bodyguards rushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu off the stage at an election campaign rally in southern Israel on Tuesday after sirens warning of a possible rocket attack from Gaza sounded, Israeli TV showed.

There were no immediate reports of any rockets exploding in the city of Ashdod, where the event was held, and Channel 13 television said Netanyahu was taken to a sheltered area and was safe.

