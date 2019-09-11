International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Bolton's departure shows failure of U.S. 'maximum pressure' against Iran -Rouhani adviser

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 11-09-2019 00:01 IST
Bolton's departure shows failure of U.S. 'maximum pressure' against Iran -Rouhani adviser

Image Credit: Flickr

An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of his national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday pointed to the failure of Washington's "maximum pressure strategy" against Iran.

"The marginalisation and subsequent elimination of Bolton is not an accident but a decisive sign of the failure of the U.S. maximum pressure strategy in the face of the constructive resistance of Iran," Hesameddin Ashena tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019