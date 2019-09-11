U.S. lawmakers worry Hong Kong rules could leak high tech to China

Senior U.S. senators asked President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday to assess U.S. export controls with regard to Hong Kong, expressing concern China could acquire sensitive technologies because of the city's special treatment under U.S. law.

The Republican and Democratic lawmakers also expressed concern about the use of crowd control equipment against protesters.

