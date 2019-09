President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that the United States would fail with its "warmongering" and warned that Iran was ready to further reduce its nuclear commitments in response.

"The Americans must understand that bellicosity and warmongering don't work in their favor. Both... must be abandoned," Rouhani told a meeting of his cabinet, according to the government's Twitter account.

