President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Adelaine Hain and Lord Hain

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to anti-apartheid activist Adelaine Hain – mother of global human rights activist and senior British politician Lord Hain - who has passed away aged 92.

Born in Port Alfred, Adelaine Hain made her mark in defying apartheid and assisting oppressed communities – a commitment to which the apartheid State responded by banning her and later her husband, Walter, before forcing them into exile in the United Kingdom.

"Banning orders and arrests failed to extinguish Adelaine Hain's patriotic struggle against an unjust system. She deserves our respect and gratitude for mobilizing her own family as much as she mobilized communities to dismantle apartheid," said President Ramaphosa.

The President has offered his sincerest condolences to Lord Hain and his family. Walter Hain passed away in 2016.

