PM Modi launches animal disease eradication programme, calls for putting end to single-use of plastic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NACDP) to check and eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis among the livestock in the country here. The Rs 12,652-crore Central government-sponsored programme will vaccinate over 600 million cattle in the country in an effort to mitigate the two diseases.

Modi also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme and a country-wide workshop at all the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in all the 687 districts of the country on vaccination and disease management, artificial insemination and productivity. The Prime Minister also launched the Swachhta Hi Seva Programme with a focus on reducing the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

Addressing a gathering, the Prime Minister said environment and livestock were always at the core of India's economic thought and philosophy. "Be it Swachh Bharat or Jal Jeevan Mission or promoting agriculture and animal husbandry, we always try to maintain a balance between nature and economy. And this is what enables us to build a strong new India," he said.

He highlighted the need to eliminate single-use plastic in the country saying animals are dying because of plastic trash. "The problem of plastic is growing each day. You Brijwasis are well aware of how plastic becoming a major factor of animals' death. Similarly, the marine animals, especially fishes living in rivers, ponds are also dying because of plastic pollution in the water bodies," he said.

He also urged the people to carry eco-friendly bags while going to the market. "Waste to Wealth is what is going to protect our environment. I request you to carry a cloth or a jute bag while going for shopping. I urge traders to use very less plastic for packaging. It is our duty to be responsible about the environment," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged self-help groups and young minds to work towards making India plastic-free country. "I appeal to self-help groups working in villages, social organisations, youth organisations, clubs, schools, and colleges to join the campaign against single plastic use and make India clean and green," he said.

"We have to try that by October 2, we rid all our homes, offices, workplaces and surroundings of single-use plastics. I appeal to all the self-help groups, civil society, NGOs, and women and youth organisations, every college, every school, every government, and private organisation, every individual to join in this campaign against single-use plastic," he said. "We should look for cheaper and easier alternatives for polythene bags. So many solutions can be found through our startups," he added.

The Prime Minister said animal husbandry and other allied activities have a greater role to play in increasing the farmers' income. "Investments in animal husbandry, fisheries, bee-keeping bring in more returns. In the last five years, we have moved ahead with a new approach towards farming and allied activities. We have taken the necessary steps to improve the quality of livestock, dairy products and diversify them," he said.

"We need to find an appropriate solution for the regular supply of green fodder and a nutritious diet to the livestock. Innovation and new technology is the need of the hour, to expand the dairy sector in India," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand Police condoles death of country's first woman DGP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)