Picture abhi baaki hai, says PM on govt work in the coming days

Launching a slew of development projects and schemes on Thursday in election-bound Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said government will take more substantial steps in the coming days saying "picture abhi baaki hai" (more is to come). "My government has launched a slew of development projects in the first 100 days. However, a lot still needs to be done. Picture abhi baaki hai," he said addressing a public meeting.

At the function, he launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana' and 'Swarojgar' pension schemes, inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand Assembly and a multi-modal terminal at Sahibganj in the afternoon today. "All round development is not only our priority but also our commitment. Development is our promise and intention too. The country has never seen such rapid pace of development that it is witnessing now," he further stated.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Centre will soon inaugurate a major project for the uplift of tribal children and added that several Eklavya model residential schools will be set up across the country. It should be noted that these schools will provide upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to Scheduled Tribe students in tribal-dominated areas.

"Today for the development and education of tribal children and youth, we are starting a very big project. We are setting up 462 Eklavya model residential schools across the country," he said. The Prime Minister also talked about the work undertaken by the government for improving the connectivity of the region, "Even in terms of connectivity, a lot of work is being done in Jharkhand. Now, the roads are being built in areas where people never walked during night."

"Our government is working towards providing social security to each and every Indian," the Prime Minister added. He promised to make India corruption-free and said that the guilty will be shown their place. "A massive crackdown on corruption has begun. Those people who will try to loot the public will be shown their right places." (ANI)

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches an indigenously

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)