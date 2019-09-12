World News Roundup: PM Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Thousands detained in Indian Kashmir crackdown, official data reveals

Authorities in Indian Kashmir have arrested nearly 4,000 people since the scrapping of its special status last month, government data shows, the most clear evidence yet of the scale of one of the disputed region's biggest crackdowns. Muslim-majority Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, has been in turmoil since India stripped its portion of the region of its autonomy and statehood on Aug. 5, leading to clashes between security forces and residents and inflaming tension with Pakistan.

Russia carries out mass raids on Kremlin critic Navalny's supporters

Russian law enforcement authorities on Thursday carried out mass raids on the homes and offices of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's supporters, as part of an investigation into money-laundering. Searches took place in 39 towns and cities, four days after the ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, lost a third of its seats in the Moscow city assembly while easily retaining its dominant nationwide position.

Christian evangelicals harvest land in settlements Israel hopes to annex

It's harvest time in vineyards atop the hills of Shilo settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. But it's not Jewish settlers picking the grapes, it's evangelical Christians. They are volunteers for the devout U.S. evangelical group HaYovel which brings Christians to help Jewish farmers in settlements that Israel has built on land that Palestinians seek for a state.

'Absolutely not': PM Johnson denies lying to Queen Elizabeth in Brexit crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denied lying to Queen Elizabeth over the reasons for suspending the British parliament after a court ruled his decision was unlawful and opponents called for lawmakers to be recalled to discuss Brexit. Since Johnson won the top job in July, Britain's Brexit crisis has spun more furiously, leaving investors and allies bewildered by an array of decisions that have pushed the once stable political system to its limits.

With Gaza war talk, Russia visit, Netanyahu fights on in election race

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday threatened war in Gaza and then flew to Russia to discuss Israeli freedom of action in Syria with President Vladimir Putin as a frenetic election race neared its end. Before Netanyahu embarked on a visit to the Black Sea resort Sochi to see Putin, Russia condemned Netanyahu's announced plan to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank, after next Tuesday's election in Israel.

Irish PM favours May 2020 for next parliamentary election

Ireland's next parliamentary election should be held in May, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday, arguing another eight months should allow his minority government to see the country through the worst of Brexit. Varadkar's Fine Gael party rules through a cooperation deal that the main opposition Fianna Fail party extended after the uncertainty created by Britain's protracted exit from the European Union kept either side from calling an election last year.

Exclusive: The Chief Executive 'has to serve two masters' - HK leader Carrie Lam – full transcript

This is a transcript of a talk given in late August by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to a group of businesspeople in the city. The transcript is taken from an audio recording of Lam's remarks that was obtained by Reuters. Last week, Reuters published most of Lam's remarks and is now able to publish them in full. People who attended the talk say she spoke for about a half-hour. The recording, which runs 24 minutes, captures the bulk of the event. Reuters has redacted the transcript in a few spots to remove names mentioned by Lam and questions asked by the audience.

Hong Kong protests combine with Mid-Autumn lantern celebrations

Hong Kong activists will combine anti-government protests with lantern celebrations marking the Mid-Autumn Festival this weekend after a brief lull in sometimes violent demonstrations which have rocked the Chinese-ruled city since June. The protests include another in a series of "stress tests" of the airport, which in recent weeks have seen approach roads blocked, street fires started and the trashing of a nearby MTR subway station.

Elderly couple killed as torrential rains sweep away cars in Spain

An elderly couple died on Thursday when floodwaters caused by torrential rain dragged their car and flipped it over in eastern Spain, local emergency services said. The victims, both aged 70, were killed in the region of Castilla La Mancha, the 112 services said on Twitter. In the neighboring Valencia region, at least two rivers burst their banks, forcing the evacuation of dozens of people.

French court finds Saudi princess complicit in beating up workman

A French court on Thursday found the daughter of the King of Saudi Arabia complicit in violence with the threat of a weapon and complicit in kidnapping and sentenced her to a 10-month suspended prison sentence. In their indictment, prosecutors had accused Princess Hassa bint Salman of ordering a bodyguard to beat up a workman in her luxury flat in Paris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)