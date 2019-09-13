No place for lowering dignity of the Assembly: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das while speaking at the inaugural special session held in the newly constructed Assembly building on Friday said debates and difference of opinions happen, but there was no place for lowering the dignity of the House. The CM delved upon equality, camaraderie and justice to all in his speech on the occasion.

"Debates and differences of opinions happen, but there is no place for lowering the dignity of the House," Das said. Thanking the people of Kute gram for giving land for the building to house the new assembly, Das said 400 houses have almost been completed and all facilities will be given to the displaced people.

The credit of the new building of Jharkhand Assembly should go to the people of the state, who gave the BJP-led NDA a majority (in 2014), he said. He said there were only 43,000 self-help groups in 2014, but after five years 2.16 lakh Sakhi Mandals were formed and they would be empowered to set up plants of ready-to-eat poshahar (nutrition) worth Rs 500 crore, the money used to go outside the state for the purpose.

"When I reviewed the electricity situation in the state on January 3, 2015, only 38 lakh families out of 68 lakh families had electricity. In the last five years we have covered the rest of the 30 lakh families," he said. Solar energy will be provided to the remote places, he said, adding work on increasing more grids was on and 100 new power sub-stations were being built in the state.

Viswakarma puja and birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi fall on September 17. On that day grid and sub-station will be inaugurated in Khunti district, he said. The day is observed as Seva Diwas and on that day foundation stone for 1600 km road projects will also be laid under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yozana, Das said.

He also said the state government has initiated giving pension after identifying Jharkhand Andolankaris (agitators) and rest of the other Andolankaris would also be given in recognition for their contribution to the statehood. Statues of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and tribal icon Birsa Munda would be installed in the newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly premises, he said.

"Development speaks. The government is working with honesty," he said, adding a survey report of United Nations Development Programme found Jharkhand as the number one state for fastest elevation of poverty in the world. He delved upon how his government created employment opportunities for the youth and we are getting investments in the garment sector, which will create about 25,000 new jobs within the next two to three months.

Stating that people gave a huge mandate to the BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Das said within 100 days of the government, abrogation of Article 370 and 35A ended years of deprivation of people of Jammu and Kashmir from employment and other welfare schemes of the central government. Instigated by the ISI, the neighbouring county made Kashmir a den for terrorists and separatists.

"Now one Constitution, one law and all acts of Parliament will be effective in Kashmir (as well)," he said. Another historic decision by the BJP-led NDA government was freeing Muslim women from Triple Talaq, Das said.

The people got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana, he added..

