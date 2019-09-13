On PM's b'day, Guj govt to celebrate Sardar Sarovar filling up

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday on September 17, the Gujarat government and the ruling BJP have decided to organize events to commemorate filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river and other reservoirs in the state. Schools in Ahmedabad district have been asked to arrange lectures, essay and elocution competitions on abrogation of Article 370 on that day.

With heavy rains in the catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh, the water level of the Sardar Sarovar Dam (SSD) is inching closer to 138.68 meters, its uppermost limit. It is expected that the water will reach the maximum level on Modi's birthday, said Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani in Gandhinagar.

To commemorate the occasion, `Narmada Aarti' will be organized at the dam in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said a release issued by the party on Friday. "Modi gave permission to install the gates (to increase the dam's height) within 17 days of assuming the office (as prime minister) in 2014. It will be a historic occasion when the dam would be filled to its brim on September 17.

"We will celebrate the occasion across Gujarat on Modiji's birthday," said Rupani, addressing party leaders at state BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Similar celebrations and 'Aartis' will be held in other parts of the state on the banks of lakes and check-dams which were deepened during the water conservation drive last year, said Rupani.

The BJP would also organize `Seva Saptah' (service week) between September 14 and 20 as part of the celebration of Modi's birthday, said the release. During this period, the party would organize 370 medical camps, a sanitation drive and tree plantation.

In a release, the Gujarat government said `Namami Devi Narmada Mahotsav' will be organized at over 1,000 places in Gujarat on September 17. The main event will be at Kevadiya, the site of the SSD, and Rupani has invited the prime minister to the function, said the release.

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam touched an all-time-high mark of 137.64 meters on Thursday. Over 8.17 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) of water is being released into the Narmada after 23 of the 30 gates of the mega-dam were opened.

On the prime minister's birthday, government, as well as private secondary and higher-secondary schools in Ahmedabad district, have been asked to organize lectures, essay and elocution competition or other similar competitions to spread awareness about the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A (which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir) among students. A circular in this regard was issued by District Education Officer Rakesh Vyas on Thursday.

