Highlights at 1430 hrs

21 Indians killed in 2,050 ceasefire violations by Pak this year: MEA New Delhi: The Pakistani Army has resorted to more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations this year in which 21 Indians have been killed, the Ministry of External Affairs said Sunday.

Ahmedabad: The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat is expected to reach its full storage capacity soon, a milestone that will be witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, which also happens to be his birthday.

Nagpur: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

New Delhi: Over 80 former MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi despite a stern warning by a Lok Sabha panel, sources said.

MP: Over 16,000 shifted after heavy rain in Mandsaur, Neemuch Bhopal: Over 16,000 people from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur and Neemuch districts were shifted to safer places on Sunday after heavy rainfall caused water-logging in several areas there, an official said.

Students protest at BHU against reinstatement of professor accused of sexual misconduct Varanasi: Scores of students of the Banaras Hindu University staged an overnight protest outside the campus gate after a professor accused of sexually harassing women students was reinstated and allowed to take classes.

Mend your ways or meet same fate as Chidambaram: BJP MLA warns Mamata Ballia: An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to mend her ways or get ready to meet the same fate as former finance minister P Chidambaram who is currently lodged in jail.

Islamabad: A planned march by some political and religious parties in Pakistan towards the Line of Control with India has been postponed after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to postpone it till his address at the UN General Assembly on September 27 during which he is expected to raise the Kashmir issue. By Sajjad Hussain PTI

