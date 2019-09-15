Article 370: Union Minister Meghwal meets Prince of Arcot, explains Centre's stand Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI): Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called on Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali here on Sunday and explained about the Centre's stand on abrogation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was to spread awareness about the benefits of abrogating Article 370 and 35A, Meghwal, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, said in his official twitter account.

Meghwal was accompanied by former union minister and senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan. The BJP has decided to hold a month-long nation-wide campaign this month to explain its stand on Abrogation of Article 370.

"Met Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali Dewan to the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali along with @PonnarrBJP Ji at Ameer Mahal, Chennai today as part of @BJP4India's nationwide Sampark and Janjagran Abhiyaan, to spread awareness about the benefits of abrogating Article 370&35A.", Meghwal tweeted. Meghwal shared a picture of his interaction with the Nawab of Arcot.

According to a press release issued by the office of Prince of Arcot, during the brief interaction Meghwal said it was very important that people of all communities be united to build a strong and prosperous nation. "The Dewan discussed the potential opportunities to promote social, cultural, educational and business activities, to which the Minister showed keen interest and enthusiasm and offered his support", the release said.

The Minister presented a book titled 'One Country, One Constitution" on the occasion to the Nawab, the release added. On August 5, the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh..

