India's global prestige increased under Modi: BJP Kohli on 'Howdy Modi!' event

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Monday said that US President Donald Trump confirming his participation in the 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston is recognition of the fact that India's global prestige has increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This indeed is a very important development that President Donald Trump will be participating and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Howdy Modi event in Texas in Houston. Most of important of all it is recognition of testimony to the fact that India's global prestige has expanded enormously, under the Modiji's leadership,' said Kohli.

He further said that the event will be attended by approximately 50,000 people, which is to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston and is being hosted by the Texas India Forum. "This not only reflects the strengthening of the two leaders and the two countries but simultaneously recognition of the contribution of Indo-American community towards the growth of America and building the bridges between the two countries,' he added.

Trump's presence was confirmed by the White House yesterday, in a statement that read, "On Sunday, September 22, 2019, President Donald J Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the United States and India, and Australia. In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India." The 'Howdy Modi!' summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches an indigenously

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)