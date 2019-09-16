Speaker asks former MLAs to vacate official quarters

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Monday asked former MLAs to immediately vacate their official quarters. Patro said this after he was informed that about two dozen former lawmakers have not vacated their government quarters despite several notices issued by the General Administration department and the state Assembly.

"The former MLAs were requested to vacate the quarters immediately so that newly elected members could be given accommodation in the state capital," Patro said. The Speaker also said that former MLAs who do not vacate quarters after several notices, may face disconnection of electricity and water to their premises.

"The government may be forced to disconnect the water and electricity connection to these quarters," Patro said. Meanwhile, former MLA Jhina Hikaka, who has been occupying a government quarter, said he will not vacate the government facility as he got it under special circumstances.

Hikaka was provided a government quarter in Unit-I area of the city with security following his abduction by Maoists in 2012 when he was the MLA from Laxmipur Assembly segment in Koraput district..

