HP CM launches cleanliness campaign on Modi's birthday

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday launched a cleanliness campaign from the Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital here to mark the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thakur also distributed sweets among the indoor patients at the hospital.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the chief minister said the nation was blessed to have a strong leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is under his leadership that India has emerged as a strong and vibrant nation, Thakur said.

The birth week of Narendra Modi is being celebrated as 'Seva Saptaah' or service week across the country by the BJP, he added.

