Tunisia confirms Saied and Karoui to contest presidential runoff vote

Reuters Tunis
Updated: 17-09-2019 20:10 IST
Image Credit: Al Jazeera

Law professor Kais Saied and detained media mogul Nabil Karoui won most votes in the first round of Tunisia's presidential election and will contest a runoff vote, the independent electoral commission said on Tuesday.

Saied won 18.4% of votes and Karoui 15.6%, while Abdelfattah Mourou of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party came third in a crowded field of 26 candidates with 12.9%, the commission said in a televised statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Tunisia
