New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL68 JK-SITUATION Normal life continues to remain affected in Kashmir for 44th day Srinagar: The stalemate in Kashmir continued for the 44th consecutive day on Tuesday as normal life remained severely affected in the valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories.

DEL39 JK-INFILTRATION Dormant routes used by Pakistani army to infiltrate terrorists to JK: Officials Srinagar: Dormant routes have been used by the Pakistani army to infiltrate nearly 60 terrorists since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, officials said on Tuesday. DES26 JK-ABDULLAH-NC Farooq Abdullah's detention yet another assault on democracy: NC Jammu: Strongly condemning the detention of party president Farooq Abdullah under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), the National Conference on Tuesday described the "repressive act" as "yet another assault on the democratic polity and ethos" of the world's largest democracy.

DEL61 RJ-3RDLD-BSP MLAs Jolt to Mayawati, all 6 Rajasthan BSP MLAs defect to Cong Jaipur/Lucknow: In a jolt to Mayawati, all six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs in Rajasthan defected to the ruling Congress in a move that lends stability to the Ashok Gehlot government and is being called a "betrayal" by the BSP chief. DES23 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand remains under medical observation, no rape FIR yet Shahjahanpur (UP): BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of raping a student, remained under medical observation on Tuesday, a day after he complained of uneasiness.

DES19 UP-LD CASTES UP govt's move to add 17 OBCs in SC list 'selfish, political': Mayawati Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday drew flak from the BSP and BJP's former ally SBSP after the Allahabad High Court a day ago stayed the notification to include 17 OBC groups in the state's scheduled castes list. DES47 HR-RAIL-SECURITY Security beefed up at Haryana railway stations following JeM threat letter Chandigarh: The Haryana Police have tightened security arrangements at all railway stations in the state following a threat letter purportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

DES45 HR-SELJA Selja, Hooda call upon workers to make collective efforts to oust BJP from power in Haryana Kurukshetra: Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday called upon party workers to make collective efforts to oust the BJP from power in the upcoming state elections. DES42 HR-BABITA PHOGAT Decision to enter politics my own, always wanted to take the plunge: Babita Phogat Chandigarh: International wrestler Babita Phogat on Tuesday said the decision to enter politics was her own and growing up in a family connected with politics, she always wanted to take the plunge in this field.

DES40 PB-MEETING Birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev: Punjab minister attends coordination panel meeting Amritsar/Chandigarh: Amid a war of words over the joint celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a Punjab government representative on Tuesday attended the meeting of the SGPC-convened coordination panel for the first time. DES22 PB-JAKHAR MLAs as advisors to CM: Punjab Congress chief backs government Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday defended the appointment of six MLAs as advisors to the chief minister, saying the legislators could too give advice as they feel the pulse of people.

DES43 HP-PLASTIC Himachal govt approves policy to buyback plastic Shimla: In an effort to make the state litter-free, the Himachal cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft policy to buyback non-recyclable plastic waste, an official spokesperson said.

