AAP, BJP tussle over Mohalla Clinic issue in DDA meeting

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that the BJP opposed the allocation of earmarked land for Mohalla Clinics in a DDA apex body meeting, a claim denied by the saffron party saying it was just an attempt to "misguide" people. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) apex body meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday ended with no decision being taken on the land, the AAP said.

"The BJP scuttled the provision of land belonging to the people of Delhi to build primary healthcare centres for the people," he AAP said in a statement. It claimed that Bhartiya Janata Party MLA OP Sharma and two councillors, all of whom are non-official members of the DDA, vehemently opposed the allocation of earmarked land for Mohalla Clinics.

Sharma, however, denied the allegation saying "we just wanted clarification". "There was no reason of an altercation there," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti, also a member of the DDA, was present at the meeting. He said he strongly advocated for allocation of the land. Bharti said the BJP opposed the grant of land in an "unprecedented manner".

"They shockingly claimed that the grant of land is not in the 'public interest'. After the debate, LG directed the BJP to consider grant of land for the construction of Mohalla Clinics. But the matter ended inconclusively," Bharti said. Bharti said he also raised the issue of non-provision of land by the DDA for the construction of Mohalla Clinics in the state in an apex body meeting in July this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)