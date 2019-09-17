Those who went to jail shouldn't question me: Pawar to Amit

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying those who have been to jail should not question his achievements. Shah, BJP president, was arrested in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case by the CBI in 2010. He was later discharged from the case.

"One leader from their party (BJP) questioned what Sharad Pawar has done," the NCP chief said, addressing party workers here ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. "I would like to say one thing, Sharad Pawar has never been to jail for whatever good or bad things he did.

"Those who were in jail for months are asking what I have done.....As (Union) agriculture minister, I sanctioned Rs 75,000 crore loan waiver for farmers," Pawar added. At a rally here earlier this month, Shah had targeted Pawar, asking what was his contribution for Maharashtra.

