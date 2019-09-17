Govt looks the other way when it comes to providing jobs: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday stepped up her attack on the BJP government, saying it looks the other way when it comes to providing jobs or says North Indian youth don't have merit. Her comments come in the backdrop of Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar statement that there was no dearth of employment opportunities in the country, but recruiters visiting north India complain of lack of "quality people" to fill vacancies

"There are 2 lakh vacancies of teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The youth are finding new avenues for jobs. They are protesting under the sun and in the rains. "But when it comes to providing jobs, people in the BJP government look the other way or say that youth of north India do not possess adequate merit," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)