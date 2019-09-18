International Development News
Spain to hold repeat election on Nov. 10 - acting PM

Reuters Madrid
Updated: 18-09-2019 00:44 IST
Spain will hold a repeat parliamentary election on Nov. 10, acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday after failing to secure enough support to be confirmed as premier.

"It has been impossible to complete the mandate given to us by the Spanish people on April 28. They have made it impossible for us," Sanchez said, referring to opposition parties. "There is no majority in Congress that guarantees the formation of a government, which pushes us to a repeat election on Nov. 10."

Spain held a previous election on April 28.

COUNTRY : Spain
